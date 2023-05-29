Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2023: Taylor Swift's "Swiftie Of The Year" award goes to this wholesome fan

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a TikTok user who caught a glimpse of a fan's adorable text message while attending a Taylor Swift concert.

This video by @lexiejenkins3 is guaranteed to start your Monday off right – especially if you consider yourself a Swiftie!

An older man is seen at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour and is caught texting his friend, "Need to arrange for you to see this show with the girls, this is the most amazing performance I have ever been to." Isn't that wholesome?

The TikTok user who posted the video wrote the caption, "the sweetest thing I saw at the eras tour."

Check it out:

