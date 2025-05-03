Viral Video of the Day for May 3, 2025: Little girl slays the runway with sassy strut
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom caught her daughter Xari absolutely owning the runway at a friend's birthday party.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Xari's mom secretly films her as she struts her stuff like a mini supermodel. With over-the-top vogueing and a fierce side-eye, her performance had everyone at the party in tears of laughter.
One viewer joked, "Kids just be doing ANYTHING."
"She definitely be playing Dress to Impress on Roblox," another wrote.
Check out the iconic slay:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@peacepatiencechickennugz