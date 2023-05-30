Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2023: Hilarious toddler faces car wash fears

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around.

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable toddler's determination to conquer his biggest fear - the car wash!

Viral Video of the Day

A video on TikTok by @briannaaweaver shows a toddler trying to tackle his fear of the car wash head-on!

The caption of the video reads, "Conquering our fear of the car wash," which is definitely what this little guy was trying to do.

Viewers couldn't help but comment on his hilarious behavior, writing, "Him trying to convince himself he's not terrified and the resulting confused behavior is literally me on the daily."

Watch the clip here:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a courageous toddler taking on a scary car wash - with a hilarious twist.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a courageous toddler taking on a scary car wash - with a hilarious twist.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@briannaaweaver




Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@briannaaweaver

