Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2024: Man kisses his "coquette" rat on Paris subway!
Paris, France - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man and his pet rat ride the subway in style!
Viral Video of the Day
What a beautiful friendship!
In the clip, the man sits on the subway while holding his little rat, who is wearing a pink bow on her head.
"I want someone to love me as much as this person loves their coquette rat," one viewer commented.
Another hilariously wrote, "I THOUGHT HE WAS GONNA EAT IT AT FIRST."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2024: Man refuses to leave hammock in public bus: "I won't stop!"
Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2024: Old man joins girl group at bar: "Why don't you say hello?"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@parisiancoquetterat