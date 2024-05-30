Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2024: Man kisses his "coquette" rat on Paris subway!

Paris, France - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man and his pet rat ride the subway in style!

What a beautiful friendship!

In the clip, the man sits on the subway while holding his little rat, who is wearing a pink bow on her head.

"I want someone to love me as much as this person loves their coquette rat," one viewer commented.

Another hilariously wrote, "I THOUGHT HE WAS GONNA EAT IT AT FIRST."

Check it out: