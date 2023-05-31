Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2023: Taylor Lautner gifts fans a blast from the past!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an ultimate TikTok throwback as Twilight star, Taylor Lautner, lip-syncs over a popular tune from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

Viral Video of the Day

A video by @taylorlautner shows the actor lip-syncing over the Dream song from the children's classic movie, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, with the caption, "When your wife demands a lullaby for bedtime".

Fans are absolutely buzzing with excitement and appreciation from this epic throwback, which is probably the most iconic clip on TikTok at the moment.

Dream a dream and check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an exciting throwback by Twilight alumni, Taylor Lautner (r.) on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/taylorlautner
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/taylorlautner

