Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2023: Taylor Lautner gifts fans a blast from the past!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an ultimate TikTok throwback as Twilight star, Taylor Lautner, lip-syncs over a popular tune from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.
Viral Video of the Day
A video by @taylorlautner shows the actor lip-syncing over the Dream song from the children's classic movie, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, with the caption, "When your wife demands a lullaby for bedtime".
Fans are absolutely buzzing with excitement and appreciation from this epic throwback, which is probably the most iconic clip on TikTok at the moment.
Dream a dream and check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/taylorlautner