Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2023: Taylor Lautner gifts fans a blast from the past!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an ultimate TikTok throwback as Twilight star, Taylor Lautner, lip-syncs over a popular tune from The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

A video by @taylorlautner shows the actor lip-syncing over the Dream song from the children's classic movie, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, with the caption, "When your wife demands a lullaby for bedtime".

Fans are absolutely buzzing with excitement and appreciation from this epic throwback, which is probably the most iconic clip on TikTok at the moment.

Dream a dream and check it out:

