Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2024: Dachshund's faces go viral after getting "bullied" by big brother!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dachshund gets into an "argument" with his big brother over his hilarious nonsense.
The faces this wiener dog makes are priceless!
In the clip, the bigger dog barks back to "bully" the small dachshund, who presumably started the argument. Then, the walking sausage link gives the most appalling look ever – as if someone shook him to the core!
"Anyone who’s ever owned a dachshund knows the dachshund started it!" one viewer wrote.
