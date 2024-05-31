Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2024: Dachshund's faces go viral after getting "bullied" by big brother!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dachshund gets into an "argument" with his big brother over his hilarious nonsense.

Viral Video of the Day

The faces this wiener dog makes are priceless!

In the clip, the bigger dog barks back to "bully" the small dachshund, who presumably started the argument. Then, the walking sausage link gives the most appalling look ever – as if someone shook him to the core!

"Anyone who’s ever owned a dachshund knows the dachshund started it!" one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a big dog who wasn't having any of his little brother's crazy antics!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a big dog who wasn't having any of his little brother's crazy antics!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kodakdadawg
Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2024: Man kisses his "coquette" rat on Paris subway! Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2024: Man kisses his "coquette" rat on Paris subway!
Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2024: Man refuses to leave hammock in public bus: "I won't stop!" Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2024: Man refuses to leave hammock in public bus: "I won't stop!"
Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2024: Baby "harmonizes" with mom in special moment! Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2024: Baby "harmonizes" with mom in special moment!
Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2024: Woman stumbles upon mini pony: "Is this a real animal?" Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2024: Woman stumbles upon mini pony: "Is this a real animal?"
Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2024: Man meets trio of friendly lemurs on hike! Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2024: Man meets trio of friendly lemurs on hike!
Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2024: Mini pig gives epic crunches in ASMR TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2024: Mini pig gives epic crunches in ASMR TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2024: Dog reacts hilariously to unexpected horse encounter Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2024: Dog reacts hilariously to unexpected horse encounter
Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2024: Old man joins girl group at bar: "Why don't you say hello?" Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2024: Old man joins girl group at bar: "Why don't you say hello?"

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kodakdadawg

More on Viral Video of the Day: