Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2025: Mom's epic 100-mile run ends with hilarious collapse: "I need to die"

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a superhuman mom crossed the finish line of a 100-mile run and let out a hilarious response has the internet losing their minds!

In the clip, the mom crosses the finish line as her son runs up to her and congratulates her.

He then asks if she needs anything, to which she comically responds, "I need to die."

"Me after 15 MINUTES of running," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity: