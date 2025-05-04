Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2025: Mom's epic 100-mile run ends with hilarious collapse: "I need to die"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a superhuman mom crossed the finish line of a 100-mile run and let out a hilarious response has the internet losing their minds!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the mom crosses the finish line as her son runs up to her and congratulates her.

He then asks if she needs anything, to which she comically responds, "I need to die."

"Me after 15 MINUTES of running," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

This mom's hilarious response after finishing a 100-mile marathon has the internet losing its mind!
This mom's hilarious response after finishing a 100-mile marathon has the internet losing its mind!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ornerymuleracing
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@ornerymuleracing

