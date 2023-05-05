Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2023: Fearless man pets alligator like dog

A man on TikTok fearlessly feeds and pets an alligator off the side of a boat in today's Viral Video of the Day !

See ya later, alligator... after a snack, of course!

A clip by TikTok creator @alcudiajosu shows a man standing on the edge of a boat in swampy waters with a piece of meat in his hands.

He calls the alligator, without hesitation, and it hurriedly swims towards the boat full of anticipation.

After the gator eats the meat, the man gently pats the top of its head, which had TikTok users in shock.

"that smile. who knew something so feared of could be so cute."

See the jaw-dropping video below: