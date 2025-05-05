Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2025: Mom's walk turns magical with baby deer "Bambi" hiding under stroller
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom's casual walk with her toddler turned into a fairytale moment when a baby deer ran to hide under their stroller!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Ashley Holland is walking to school with her young daughter when a tiny fawn comes and slides under her stroller.
The baby deer, clearly spooked, freezes in place as Ashley tries to figure out what to do next.
"Her mom taught her to find a mom when she is lost too, just like us," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2025: Mom's epic 100-mile run ends with hilarious collapse: "I need to die"
Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2025: Mom catches daughter's epic "Defying Gravity" performance in backyard
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ashleyhollandmakeup