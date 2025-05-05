Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2025: Mom's walk turns magical with baby deer "Bambi" hiding under stroller

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom's casual walk with her toddler turned into a fairytale moment when a baby deer ran to hide under their stroller!

In the clip, Ashley Holland is walking to school with her young daughter when a tiny fawn comes and slides under her stroller.

The baby deer, clearly spooked, freezes in place as Ashley tries to figure out what to do next.

"Her mom taught her to find a mom when she is lost too, just like us," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

This mom's unexpected encounter with a wild baby deer has the internet in a total meltdown!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ashleyhollandmakeup

