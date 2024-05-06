Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2024: Emo crows take over cemetery in sweet video!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman captures the moment two crows decided to hold hands in the middle of a cemetery.

Viral Video of the Day

This is the perfect story for a movie!

The clip's caption reads, "us in another universe," which had tons of viewers in their feelings.

"IM SO CONVINCED THOSE CROWS WERE LOVERS BEFORE THEY DIED OML," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "this would be a cute tattoo."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorably emotional moment between two crows that a woman caught on camera!
