Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2024: Emo crows take over cemetery in sweet video!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman captures the moment two crows decided to hold hands in the middle of a cemetery.

This is the perfect story for a movie!

The clip's caption reads, "us in another universe," which had tons of viewers in their feelings.

"IM SO CONVINCED THOSE CROWS WERE LOVERS BEFORE THEY DIED OML," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "this would be a cute tattoo."

Check it out: