Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2025: Snoozing baby shocked awake in hilarious car wash clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sleeping baby gets the shock of her life when a car wash turns into a hilarious wake-up call.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Kaitlyn Rozay's infant daughter naps peacefully in her car seat – until the car wash kicks into gear.

Scared by the neon lights and loud noises, she jolts awake and adorably tries to self-soothe with her binky.

One viewer wrote, "putting in her own binky was absolutely adorable."

Check out the hilarity:

A peaceful baby got a hilarious shock of her life during a routine car wash!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kaitlyn_rozay

