Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2025: Snoozing baby shocked awake in hilarious car wash clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sleeping baby gets the shock of her life when a car wash turns into a hilarious wake-up call.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kaitlyn Rozay's infant daughter naps peacefully in her car seat – until the car wash kicks into gear.
Scared by the neon lights and loud noises, she jolts awake and adorably tries to self-soothe with her binky.
One viewer wrote, "putting in her own binky was absolutely adorable."
Check out the hilarity:
Viral Video of the Day for May 5, 2025: Mom's walk turns magical with baby deer "Bambi" hiding under stroller
Viral Video of the Day for May 4, 2025: Mom's epic 100-mile run ends with hilarious collapse: "I need to die"
Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2025: Mom catches daughter's epic "Defying Gravity" performance in backyard
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kaitlyn_rozay