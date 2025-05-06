Viral Video of the Day for May 6, 2025: Snoozing baby shocked awake in hilarious car wash clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a sleeping baby gets the shock of her life when a car wash turns into a hilarious wake-up call.

In the clip, Kaitlyn Rozay's infant daughter naps peacefully in her car seat – until the car wash kicks into gear.



Scared by the neon lights and loud noises, she jolts awake and adorably tries to self-soothe with her binky.

One viewer wrote, "putting in her own binky was absolutely adorable."

Check out the hilarity: