Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2025: Toddler epically upstages street performers!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

London, UK - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny performer totally upstaged a group of seasoned musicians in Covent Garden!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a trio of classical musicians parade in a circle, playing a song with violins and a cello.

But out of nowhere, a tiny toddler waddles into the scene and joins the musical crew march, which the crowd loves.

"Honestly, MAD props to the cellist chasing a toddler while ACTIVELY PLAYING THE CELLO," one viewer commented.

Check out the hilarity:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a toddler that hilariously joined a crew of street musicians in London!
