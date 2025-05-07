Viral Video of the Day for May 7, 2025: Toddler epically upstages street performers!
London, UK - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny performer totally upstaged a group of seasoned musicians in Covent Garden!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a trio of classical musicians parade in a circle, playing a song with violins and a cello.
But out of nowhere, a tiny toddler waddles into the scene and joins the musical crew march, which the crowd loves.
"Honestly, MAD props to the cellist chasing a toddler while ACTIVELY PLAYING THE CELLO," one viewer commented.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@daily.life.videos53