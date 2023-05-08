Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2023: Daring duckling takes a plunge!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a tiny duckling with a pink pool float and a bunny friend who captured the hearts of millions on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day
When your best duckling pal takes a leap into a river, you have to be there to support them!
A video by @tianyuanmengchong shows the adorable friendship between a sandy-colored bunny and a yellow duckling wearing a tiny pink pool floaty.
The bunny and duckling trail over a natural bridge when all of a sudden, the duckling makes a daring leap of faith into the waters below.
The skilled baby duck lost its floaty on the way down, but courageously proves it wasn't needed after all!
Check out these adorable animal BFFs:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@tianyuanmengchong