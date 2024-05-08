Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2024: Man can't believe epic life after joining US Air Force

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a hilarious TikToker shows what life is like after taking advice to join the US Air Force.

This could almost be a recruitment ad!

In the viral clip, which boasts over 2.9 million views, the man lounges in a pool with his buddy with an ice-cold beverage in hand while laughing about his situation.

"I've never seen someone look so serious while sitting on a toucan floaty," one viewer hilariously noticed.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who can't believe how great his job is!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@filthy_philfdt
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@filthy_philfdt

