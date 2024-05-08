Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2024: Man can't believe epic life after joining US Air Force

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a hilarious TikToker shows what life is like after taking advice to join the US Air Force.

This could almost be a recruitment ad!

In the viral clip, which boasts over 2.9 million views, the man lounges in a pool with his buddy with an ice-cold beverage in hand while laughing about his situation.

"I've never seen someone look so serious while sitting on a toucan floaty," one viewer hilariously noticed.

Check it out: