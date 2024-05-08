Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2024: Man can't believe epic life after joining US Air Force
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a hilarious TikToker shows what life is like after taking advice to join the US Air Force.
Viral Video of the Day
This could almost be a recruitment ad!
In the viral clip, which boasts over 2.9 million views, the man lounges in a pool with his buddy with an ice-cold beverage in hand while laughing about his situation.
"I've never seen someone look so serious while sitting on a toucan floaty," one viewer hilariously noticed.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for May 2, 2024: Wife shows husband why reading outside isn't always the best idea
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@filthy_philfdt