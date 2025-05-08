Viral Video of the Day for May 8, 2025: Bowler's stylish throw turns into an epic fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Kelly Christ

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a bowler attempted to add a bit of flair to his throw, but the effort turned into an epic fail!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man spins around twice before finally releasing the bowling ball, which promptly strikes him in the ankle.

"wii sports warned us about this one," one user joked.

"Me personally, I'd immediately go home," another said.

Check out the hilarity:

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@benny_mac77

