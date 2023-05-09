Viral Video of the Day for May 9, 2023: Unruly pup gets the Mean Girls treatment

Check out today's Viral Video of the Day , featuring a hilarious crossover between Mean Girls and an adorable dog who's sure to steal your heart!

If you've ever had a dog, you know how they can be unpredictable at all times.

This vid by @cooper__jay starts with an audio clip of Regina George and Cady Heron from the Mean Girls movie talking about how Cady is a "homeschooled jungle freak who's a less hot version of me."

It then pans to a hilarious shot of the dog, who is clearly showing off his crazy side.

With 2.7 million views and 583.2 thousand likes, it's clear TikTok users couldn't get enough of this adorable doggy.

Check out the craziness:

