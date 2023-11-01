Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2023: Playtime turns into a muddy mess for this boy!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy whose fun day at the lake took a turn for the worse when he jumped off of a dock into mud thicker than he expected!

In the video, the boy can be seen running to the edge of the dock while his mom, @renee.c.anthony, counts down for him to jump off onto the sandy shores.

However, instead of landing in wet sand, the boy finds himself waist-deep in thick, gooey mud.

"Can you help me?" he says to his mom while they both giggle. But before his mom can even react, he starts to scream as panic sets in.

Luckily, the little boy's mom was able to pull him out unharmed, although he probably won't be jumping off docks anytime soon.

One viewer hilariously wrote, "Reality started to sink in."

Check it out: