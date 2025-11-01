Viral Video of the Day for November 1, 2025: Baby goes viral dressed as mini Subway sandwich for Halloween!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, one creative mom on TikTok turned her baby into the most adorable little Subway sub viewers have ever seen!
In the clip, TikToker Madison Cairns films her infant dressed up for Halloween as a tiny Subway sandwich, complete with a tuft of lettuce on his head and wrapped snugly in authentic Subway paper.
The baby looks perfectly content as Madison proudly pans the camera, giggling at her adorable creation while saying, "You're gonna hate me for this when you're older."
"This subs got extra cuteness, no toppings needed," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madisoncairns_