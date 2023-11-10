Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2023: Bride's 90-year-old grandfather sings Elvis on her wedding day!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bride's incredibly talented grandfather singing an Elvis Presley song as she walks down the aisle.
Viral Video of the Day
Oh, we're definitely falling in love!
In the clip by @sabrinabuie, the grandfather sits on the side of the outdoor wedding venue with a mic in hand.
He sings Can't Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley as the beautiful bride walks down the aisle to her groom.
"Props to her for walking because I would be crawling on the ground sobbing," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sabrinabuie