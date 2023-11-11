Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2023: Woman gets chased by speedy seal
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an unsuspecting woman finding out just how fast seals can move on land!
Viral Video of the Day
The video on TikTok by @wash7even shows a woman getting chased and attacked by the seal on a shore.
At first, she tries to outrun it, but stumbles, allowing the speedy seal to catch up.
"How you gonna get chased down on LAND by a sea creature??" one viewer wrote.
Another hilariously wrote, "They’re fighting for their life and you're recording and then got the nerve to put Bob Marley on top."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@wash7even