Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2024: Baby's "Disney" facial expressions delight TikTok viewers!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, baby Mabel delighted viewers on TikTok with hilarious facial expressions after her dad asked her a simple question.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Amy Jo Armstrong's husband asks baby Mabel, who is currently resting on his chest, if she's comfy, to which she replies, "Yeah."

However, Dad responds, "I'm not," which then has Mabel questioning her answer!

"She said that sounds like a you problem," one viewer commented.

Another said, "DISNEY BABY."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who's expressions delighted millions of viewers on TikTok!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who's expressions delighted millions of viewers on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amy_jo_armstrong
Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!" Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!"
Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume! Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume!
Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2024: Girl's heart melts as pack of dogs send her off after work Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2024: Girl's heart melts as pack of dogs send her off after work
Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2024: Cat takes over toddler's toy-filled bouncer! Viral Video of the Day for November 7, 2024: Cat takes over toddler's toy-filled bouncer!
Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2024: Kid can't stop waterworks after seeing new movie in theater with mom Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2024: Kid can't stop waterworks after seeing new movie in theater with mom
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!" Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!"
Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2024: Fruit frogs take over TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2024: Fruit frogs take over TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie! Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2024: Man terrifies audience members on a dare at new Smile movie!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amy_jo_armstrong

More on Viral Video of the Day: