Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2024: Baby's "Disney" facial expressions delight TikTok viewers!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, baby Mabel delighted viewers on TikTok with hilarious facial expressions after her dad asked her a simple question.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Amy Jo Armstrong's husband asks baby Mabel, who is currently resting on his chest, if she's comfy, to which she replies, "Yeah."
However, Dad responds, "I'm not," which then has Mabel questioning her answer!
"She said that sounds like a you problem," one viewer commented.
Another said, "DISNEY BABY."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!"
Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume!
Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2024: Girl's heart melts as pack of dogs send her off after work
Viral Video of the Day for November 6, 2024: Kid can't stop waterworks after seeing new movie in theater with mom
Viral Video of the Day for November 5, 2024: Girl finds her friends at NYC marathon and spills secret: "I'm drunk!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amy_jo_armstrong