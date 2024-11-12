Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2024: Baby's world lights up after getting fit for glasses!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a young boy named Liam received his first pair of glasses, which gave him a brand new perspective on life!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, shared by his mother, Steph Mazzone-Meyer, the eye doctor gently places the new glasses on his face.
When they're finally snug, his eyes visibly light up, and his sheer joy can be felt by everyone in the room.
One viewer wrote, "I'll never skip a video of babies seeing with glasses for the first time."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@stephmmeyer