Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2023: TikTok Tigger makeover

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

San Diego, California - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who went from a pure white poodle to an orange and black-striped cartoon character with the help of two amazing groomers on TikTok!

Viral Video of the Day

If you're a fan of Winnie the Pooh, you're going to love this pooch!

In a viral TikTok clip by @gabrielfeitosagrooming, a man and his grooming buddy from Australia give a beautiful white poodle an extreme makeover!

The doggy gets transformed into the beloved character Tigger, and it's simply uncanny how similar the dog looks - and jumps - like the cartoon character!

"I now want whatever this dog is (poodle?) so I can turn it into Tigger," one viewer wrote.

Another wrote, "I NEED MORE TIGGER CONTENT."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog transformation into one of the world's most loved cartoon characters: Tigger from Winnie The Pooh!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gabrielfeitosagrooming

