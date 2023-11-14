Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2023: TikTok Tigger makeover

San Diego, California - Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who went from a pure white poodle to an orange and black-striped cartoon character with the help of two amazing groomers on TikTok!

If you're a fan of Winnie the Pooh, you're going to love this pooch!

In a viral TikTok clip by @gabrielfeitosagrooming, a man and his grooming buddy from Australia give a beautiful white poodle an extreme makeover!

The doggy gets transformed into the beloved character Tigger, and it's simply uncanny how similar the dog looks - and jumps - like the cartoon character!

"I now want whatever this dog is (poodle?) so I can turn it into Tigger," one viewer wrote.

Another wrote, "I NEED MORE TIGGER CONTENT."

Check it out: