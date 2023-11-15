Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2023: This family cannot be trusted with beignets!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a family's hilarious encounter with fresh and powdery beignets that leaves them in need of a wardrobe change!

Viral Video of the Day

In a video on TikTok by user @amanda.dudek6, a daughter and her father are seen taking their first bites into the fluffy dessert puffs.

But within seconds, the pair ends up laughing, which makes the powder from the beignets fly all over their clothes!

"She forgot to mention you can't breathe at the same time," one viewer commented.

Another hilariously wrote, "That's just part of the New Orleans experience."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the hilarious moment a family laughed while eating a powdery dessert!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amanda.dudek6
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amanda.dudek6

