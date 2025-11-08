Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2025: Toddler throws adorable fit after mom says no to McDonald's pie

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler's reaction to being denied a McDonald's pie is pure comedy gold.

Viral Video of the Day

In the adorable clip, Leanna Sturgeon's daughter toddles up holding a McDonald's apple pie, asking sweetly if she can have some – by saying "pah" instead of "pie."

When her mom says no, the tiny tot makes an angry face and hilariously runs to snatch another pie from the bag instead.

One viewer joked, "You better give that baby her pah."

Check it out:

When mom says no to McDonald's pie, this toddler's reaction is priceless!
When mom says no to McDonald's pie, this toddler's reaction is priceless!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@leannesturgeon
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@leannesturgeon

More on Viral Video of the Day: