Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2025: Toddler throws adorable fit after mom says no to McDonald's pie
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a toddler's reaction to being denied a McDonald's pie is pure comedy gold.
Viral Video of the Day
In the adorable clip, Leanna Sturgeon's daughter toddles up holding a McDonald's apple pie, asking sweetly if she can have some – by saying "pah" instead of "pie."
When her mom says no, the tiny tot makes an angry face and hilariously runs to snatch another pie from the bag instead.
One viewer joked, "You better give that baby her pah."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@leannesturgeon