Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2023: Man tiptoes into trouble after trying to sneak past his wife!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a man attempting to sneak a large box past his unsuspecting wife in the most obvious way possible.

Viral Video of the Day

In a viral video by TikTok user @ragspartyof5, a wife caught her husband trying to sneakily wheel a huge package into their garage without her finding out – which she immediately did.

"What are you doing?" the wife asks when her husband spots her.

He pauses for a second before replying, "Why are you standing in the corner like an FBI agent?"

You'll never guess what the package contains!

"That man was tip toeing backwards with a quickness," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who was caught trying to sneak a large box past his wife.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who was caught trying to sneak a large box past his wife.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ragspartyof5

