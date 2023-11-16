Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2023: Man tiptoes into trouble after trying to sneak past his wife!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a man attempting to sneak a large box past his unsuspecting wife in the most obvious way possible.
Viral Video of the Day
In a viral video by TikTok user @ragspartyof5, a wife caught her husband trying to sneakily wheel a huge package into their garage without her finding out – which she immediately did.
"What are you doing?" the wife asks when her husband spots her.
He pauses for a second before replying, "Why are you standing in the corner like an FBI agent?"
You'll never guess what the package contains!
"That man was tip toeing backwards with a quickness," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ragspartyof5