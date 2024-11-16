Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2024: Toddler fakes nap in the most hilarious way

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby responds hilariously to being told playtime can only happen after he takes a nap.

In the clip, TikToker Brittany dangles the prospect of some playtime outdoors – but only after her son takes a nap.

Without missing a bit, the creative kid hilariously starts making snoring sounds, before telling his mom to listen to the morning birds as further proof of his successful "nap."

"As his lawyer, my client definitely napped," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

