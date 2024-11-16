Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2024: Toddler fakes nap in the most hilarious way

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby responds hilariously to being told playtime can only happen after he takes a nap.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, TikToker Brittany dangles the prospect of some playtime outdoors – but only after her son takes a nap.

Without missing a bit, the creative kid hilariously starts making snoring sounds, before telling his mom to listen to the morning birds as further proof of his successful "nap."

"As his lawyer, my client definitely napped," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an intelligent toddler who faked his way out of a nap for an earlier playtime!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an intelligent toddler who faked his way out of a nap for an earlier playtime!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@britt_rae1
Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day
Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money
Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption! Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption!
Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2024: Baby's world lights up after getting fit for glasses! Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2024: Baby's world lights up after getting fit for glasses!
Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2024: Baby's "Disney" facial expressions delight TikTok viewers! Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2024: Baby's "Disney" facial expressions delight TikTok viewers!
Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!" Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!"
Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume! Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume!
Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2024: Girl's heart melts as pack of dogs send her off after work Viral Video of the Day for November 8, 2024: Girl's heart melts as pack of dogs send her off after work

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@britt_rae1

More on Viral Video of the Day: