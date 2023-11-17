Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2023: Hilarious girl on TikTok can't get enough of her In-And-Out burger!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who couldn't even wait to finish her first bite before asking her mom for a bigger burger next time!

Viral Video of the Day

Someone's hungry!

In the side-splitting video by @freyathegoldengoddess on TikTok, a little girl takes one bite of her In-And-Out burger before giving a hilarious request to her mom.

"Let's get a double double double next time," the girl asks. Then, she rolls her eyes in disbelief at how delicious the food is.

"Lmaoooo it’s the smack on the armrest for me!" one viewer wrote. Another commented, "Foodies are the HAPPIEST people on earth!!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a young girl with an insatiable appetite for cheeseburgers!
