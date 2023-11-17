Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2023: Hilarious girl on TikTok can't get enough of her In-And-Out burger!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who couldn't even wait to finish her first bite before asking her mom for a bigger burger next time!

Someone's hungry!

In the side-splitting video by @freyathegoldengoddess on TikTok, a little girl takes one bite of her In-And-Out burger before giving a hilarious request to her mom.

"Let's get a double double double next time," the girl asks. Then, she rolls her eyes in disbelief at how delicious the food is.

"Lmaoooo it’s the smack on the armrest for me!" one viewer wrote. Another commented, "Foodies are the HAPPIEST people on earth!!"

Check it out: