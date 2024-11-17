Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2024: Walgreens worker has bizarre bathroom interaction

In today's Viral Video of the Day , an employee at Walgreens has to deal with one of the most awkward interactions imaginable.

In the hilarious clip, TikToker Syd looks visibly shocked as a woman decides to ask an incredibly untimely question – while they are both on the toilet.

"And this is retail summed up," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "i never wanna be that obliviously comfortable with people."

Check it out:

