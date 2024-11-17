Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2024: Walgreens worker has bizarre bathroom interaction

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an employee at Walgreens has to deal with one of the most awkward interactions imaginable.

Viral Video of the Day

In the hilarious clip, TikToker Syd looks visibly shocked as a woman decides to ask an incredibly untimely question – while they are both on the toilet.

"And this is retail summed up," one viewer joked.

Another wrote, "i never wanna be that obliviously comfortable with people."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an Walgreens employee who was asked a question by a customer in an unusual spot...
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an Walgreens employee who was asked a question by a customer in an unusual spot...  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sydisaluckylad
Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2024: Toddler fakes nap in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2024: Toddler fakes nap in the most hilarious way
Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day
Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money
Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption! Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption!
Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2024: Baby's world lights up after getting fit for glasses! Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2024: Baby's world lights up after getting fit for glasses!
Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2024: Baby's "Disney" facial expressions delight TikTok viewers! Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2024: Baby's "Disney" facial expressions delight TikTok viewers!
Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!" Viral Video of the Day for November 10, 2024: Bear casually lets himself into girls' cabin: "No f***ing way!"
Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume! Viral Video of the Day for November 9, 2024: Man takes over Halloween with Michael Jackson roller blade costume!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sydisaluckylad

More on Viral Video of the Day: