Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2024: Walgreens worker has bizarre bathroom interaction
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an employee at Walgreens has to deal with one of the most awkward interactions imaginable.
Viral Video of the Day
In the hilarious clip, TikToker Syd looks visibly shocked as a woman decides to ask an incredibly untimely question – while they are both on the toilet.
"And this is retail summed up," one viewer joked.
Another wrote, "i never wanna be that obliviously comfortable with people."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sydisaluckylad