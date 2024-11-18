Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2024: Toddler can't stop laughing when mom rests her head on his lap!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, mom MiaLara Young tried a new activity with her baby boy, which ended up making him giggle nonstop!

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, MiaLara rests her head on her son's lap instead of the other way around.

As soon as she does, he bursts out into a fit of belly laughter, causing him to topple over to the side.

"that sound is the PUREST of all sounds," one viewer said.

Check it out:

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mialarayoung

