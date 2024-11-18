Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2024: Toddler can't stop laughing when mom rests her head on his lap!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, mom MiaLara Young tried a new activity with her baby boy, which ended up making him giggle nonstop!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, MiaLara rests her head on her son's lap instead of the other way around.
As soon as she does, he bursts out into a fit of belly laughter, causing him to topple over to the side.
"that sound is the PUREST of all sounds," one viewer said.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mialarayoung