Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2024: Toddler's magical reaction to Christmas wonderland shop goes viral!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, mom Brenley Wilson took her toddler to Hobby Lobby, where the dazzling Christmas decorations turned his excitement into pure holiday magic!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Brenley's son takes one look down the Christmas aisle and immediately drops his jaw in shock.

There are so many decorations, it's almost as if he's at the North Pole!

"This is giving Buddy the elf as a baby vibes," one viewer commented.

Another shared, "I too have the same reaction."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who couldn't help but drop his jaw in shock at the amount of Christmas decorations he saw walking into Hobby Lobby!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby who couldn't help but drop his jaw in shock at the amount of Christmas decorations he saw walking into Hobby Lobby!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brenleywilsonn
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2024: Toddler can't stop laughing when mom rests her head on his lap! Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2024: Toddler can't stop laughing when mom rests her head on his lap!
Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2024: Walgreens worker has bizarre bathroom interaction Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2024: Walgreens worker has bizarre bathroom interaction
Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2024: Toddler fakes nap in the most hilarious way Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2024: Toddler fakes nap in the most hilarious way
Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2024: Monkey comes to ruin woman's relaxing hotel day
Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2024: Dog eats carrot like an ATM machine accepts money
Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption! Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2024: Pink-haired pup has cutest reaction after playtime interruption!
Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2024: Baby's world lights up after getting fit for glasses! Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2024: Baby's world lights up after getting fit for glasses!
Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2024: Baby's "Disney" facial expressions delight TikTok viewers! Viral Video of the Day for November 11, 2024: Baby's "Disney" facial expressions delight TikTok viewers!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brenleywilsonn

More on Viral Video of the Day: