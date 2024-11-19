Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2024: Toddler's magical reaction to Christmas wonderland shop goes viral!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, mom Brenley Wilson took her toddler to Hobby Lobby, where the dazzling Christmas decorations turned his excitement into pure holiday magic!
In the clip, Brenley's son takes one look down the Christmas aisle and immediately drops his jaw in shock.
There are so many decorations, it's almost as if he's at the North Pole!
"This is giving Buddy the elf as a baby vibes," one viewer commented.
Another shared, "I too have the same reaction."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brenleywilsonn