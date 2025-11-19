Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a seemingly magical festival moment takes a shocking turn when a girl's fire-powered lantern doesn't soar into the sky as planned.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl gently releases the glowing lantern, expecting it to rise gracefully above the crowd.
Instead, it barely lifts – then veers sideways and lands directly on another festivalgoer's head, instantly setting their hair on fire as nearby attendees scramble to help.
"Its only funny cause it didnt happen to me," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@leandrovlogss