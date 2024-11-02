Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2024: Superheroes save the day for hospitalized kids on Halloween

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a group of window cleaners got together and dressed up as superheroes to surprise hospitalized children on Halloween!

In the clip, Taylor Popik captures the heartwarming moment when the cleaners leap from the roof of the building.

Some even perform exciting tricks for the kiddos!

"This is my uncle’s company! They’ve been doing this for over 10 years, every Halloween," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

