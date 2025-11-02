Viral Video of the Day for November 2, 2025: Paralyzed woman walks again for first time in 10 years!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , paraplegic woman Jess Tawil took her first steps in a decade thanks to a robotic exoskeleton – and her emotional reaction has viewers in tears.

In the clip, Jess can be seen standing up with the help of the walking robot, her face a mix of fear and pure disbelief as she takes one step after another.



She smiles as each step brings back memories of the life she thought she'd lost forever.

"I never thought I'd get to relive a moment like this again... Different, yes – but stronger, softer, and more grateful than ever," she shared, after previously explaining in another video that she became paralyzed in a car accident.

Check it out: