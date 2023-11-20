Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2023: Jack the dog dives into the wrong holiday spirits!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a curious dog that accidentally got into a bottle of his human mom's alcohol. Luckily, no harm occurred to the poor pup, but his reaction has millions of fans on TikTok in stitches!

The video, taken by TikTok user @mcgat1, opens with the woman filming her dog, Jack, sitting guiltily by the front door.

"[The] dog was taken to the vet and treated. No animal abuse occurred," the video's caption reads.

She then goes to the living room which reveals an empty bottle of Bailey's Irish Cream lying on the ground, which she states was about half full.

"Jack, try to walk, let's go!" the woman calls out. His reaction is absolutely hysterical.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog who accidentally got a hold of his human mom's alcohol after it fell on the floor!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mcgat1
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mcgat1

More on Viral Video of the Day: