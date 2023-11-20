Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2023: Jack the dog dives into the wrong holiday spirits!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a curious dog that accidentally got into a bottle of his human mom's alcohol. Luckily, no harm occurred to the poor pup, but his reaction has millions of fans on TikTok in stitches!

The video, taken by TikTok user @mcgat1, opens with the woman filming her dog, Jack, sitting guiltily by the front door.

"[The] dog was taken to the vet and treated. No animal abuse occurred," the video's caption reads.

She then goes to the living room which reveals an empty bottle of Bailey's Irish Cream lying on the ground, which she states was about half full.

"Jack, try to walk, let's go!" the woman calls out. His reaction is absolutely hysterical.

Check it out:

