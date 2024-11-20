Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot

In today's Viral Video of the Day , an English bulldog melted viewers' hearts on TikTok after happily showing off his favorite item!

In the clip, the wide-legged-stance pup shuffles into the kitchen with a miniature cooking pot in his mouth.

"His emotional support bully sized pot," one viewer jokingly wrote.

In the comments, his owner divulged why it's so special to him: "He couldn’t destroy it so claimed it as his own!!"

Check it out:

