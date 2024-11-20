Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an English bulldog melted viewers' hearts on TikTok after happily showing off his favorite item!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the wide-legged-stance pup shuffles into the kitchen with a miniature cooking pot in his mouth.

"His emotional support bully sized pot," one viewer jokingly wrote.

In the comments, his owner divulged why it's so special to him: "He couldn’t destroy it so claimed it as his own!!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who couldn't help but flaunt his tiny prized possession around the house!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who couldn't help but flaunt his tiny prized possession around the house!
