Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an English bulldog melted viewers' hearts on TikTok after happily showing off his favorite item!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the wide-legged-stance pup shuffles into the kitchen with a miniature cooking pot in his mouth.
"His emotional support bully sized pot," one viewer jokingly wrote.
In the comments, his owner divulged why it's so special to him: "He couldn’t destroy it so claimed it as his own!!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@reggierages