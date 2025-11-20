Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok husband captures comedy gold as he films his wife attempting a bold leap in a hotel hallway.
In the clip, the woman's husband cheers her on as she gears up to jump over a yellow caution sign.
"You got it!" he shouts – completely unaware of what's coming next.
The moment she jumps, the sign catches her mid-air, sending her crashing down as her drink flies dramatically across the hallway.
"At least the 'wet floor' sign is already there," one viewer hilariously commented.
