Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok husband captures comedy gold as he films his wife attempting a bold leap in a hotel hallway.

In the clip, the woman's husband cheers her on as she gears up to jump over a yellow caution sign.

"You got it!" he shouts – completely unaware of what's coming next.

The moment she jumps, the sign catches her mid-air, sending her crashing down as her drink flies dramatically across the hallway.

"At least the 'wet floor' sign is already there," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out: