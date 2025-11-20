Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2025: Wife's hotel hallway jump goes hilariously wrong

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok husband captures comedy gold as he films his wife attempting a bold leap in a hotel hallway.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the woman's husband cheers her on as she gears up to jump over a yellow caution sign.

"You got it!" he shouts – completely unaware of what's coming next.

The moment she jumps, the sign catches her mid-air, sending her crashing down as her drink flies dramatically across the hallway.

"At least the 'wet floor' sign is already there," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

This woman tried to hop a wet floor sign with a drink in her hand... and instantly regretted it!
This woman tried to hop a wet floor sign with a drink in her hand... and instantly regretted it!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@awillogle2222
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2025: Festival lantern launch turns into chaos after wild mishap
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2025: Woman's platform shoes betray her in hilarious bar staircase tumble Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2025: Woman's platform shoes betray her in hilarious bar staircase tumble
Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2025: Baby goes from delighted to devastated in hilarious Ms. Rachel switch-up Viral Video of the Day for November 17, 2025: Baby goes from delighted to devastated in hilarious Ms. Rachel switch-up
Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail Viral Video of the Day for November 16, 2025: Girl chips both front teeth in wild TikTok challenge fail
Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2025: Baby's first haircut at Disney melts hearts on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for November 15, 2025: Baby's first haircut at Disney melts hearts on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2025: Man reaches for freezing Titanic ice water, finds garbage instead Viral Video of the Day for November 14, 2025: Man reaches for freezing Titanic ice water, finds garbage instead
Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2025: Mom's hilarious water bottle mishap has TikTok in tears Viral Video of the Day for November 13, 2025: Mom's hilarious water bottle mishap has TikTok in tears
Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2025: Cat does the unthinkable for his senior dog brother! Viral Video of the Day for November 12, 2025: Cat does the unthinkable for his senior dog brother!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@awillogle2222

More on Viral Video of the Day: