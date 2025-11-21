Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2025: Firefighter tries first ice bath – and immediately regrets it!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , firefighter Perry Bentley decided to test his toughness outside the flames by hopping into an ice bath at the firehouse.

In the clip, Perry confidently dips his head in first before attempting to submerge the rest of his body, but his survival instincts kick in hard.

His buddies shout for him to "get down" all the way, but he physically cannot make himself do it.

"I've never seen someone's body want to save them so badly," one viewer commented.

Check it out: