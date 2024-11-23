Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2024: Cat warms his "salad tong legs" with dishwasher steam
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat named Nacho hilariously warms his long legs with the steam of a dishwasher!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Nacho sits atop the open dishwasher, spreading out his paws for maximum warmth.
His owner captioned the clip, "Nacho warms his delicate salad tong legs every night when the dishwasher opens."
"And he doesn’t fall?! He is grace, he is sophistication," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@orientalhonks