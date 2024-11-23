Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2024: Cat warms his "salad tong legs" with dishwasher steam

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cat named Nacho hilariously warms his long legs with the steam of a dishwasher!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Nacho sits atop the open dishwasher, spreading out his paws for maximum warmth.

His owner captioned the clip, "Nacho warms his delicate salad tong legs every night when the dishwasher opens."

"And he doesn’t fall?! He is grace, he is sophistication," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat named Nacho who loves warming his feet up using dishwasher steam!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat named Nacho who loves warming his feet up using dishwasher steam!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@orientalhonks
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@orientalhonks

