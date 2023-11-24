Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2023: Dolphin duo loves playing fetch!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of dolphins who are crazy about playing fetch!

Viral Video of the Day

A clip posted by @oceanicsociety shows a pair of dolphins chilling out by the sea wall when a woman walks by.

She then throws a bundle of seaweed to the pair and hilarity ensues!

"You're not gonna believe this, I'm playing catch with them," the woman says in disbelief.

The video has garnered 4.2 million views and over 479,000 likes, with one viewer cleverly commenting: "Dolphin: you're not going to believe this! We're playing catch with the human."

Another wrote, "Dolphins are basically the puppies of the ocean."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a lucky woman who might just be the next Disney princess after an incredible encounter with a pair of dolphins.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@oceanicsociety

