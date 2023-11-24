Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2023: Dolphin duo loves playing fetch!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of dolphins who are crazy about playing fetch!

A clip posted by @oceanicsociety shows a pair of dolphins chilling out by the sea wall when a woman walks by.

She then throws a bundle of seaweed to the pair and hilarity ensues!

"You're not gonna believe this, I'm playing catch with them," the woman says in disbelief.

The video has garnered 4.2 million views and over 479,000 likes, with one viewer cleverly commenting: "Dolphin: you're not going to believe this! We're playing catch with the human."

Another wrote, "Dolphins are basically the puppies of the ocean."

Check it out: