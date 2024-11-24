Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2024: "Stressed" ant caught carrying cigarette on back
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny ant carrying a cigarette butt on his back has taken the internet by storm!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, which has amassed a whopping 34 million views, the small insect diligently carries the large object with ease.
"the queen is stressed," one viewer joked.
Another said, "now THIS is hopecore."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@marcelinuma