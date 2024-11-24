Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2024: "Stressed" ant caught carrying cigarette on back

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a tiny ant carrying a cigarette butt on his back has taken the internet by storm!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, which has amassed a whopping 34 million views, the small insect diligently carries the large object with ease.

"the queen is stressed," one viewer joked.

Another said, "now THIS is hopecore."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a tiny ant who carried a large object a far distance!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@marcelinuma
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@marcelinuma

