Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2023: Adorable axolotl takes flight on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable axolotl, a small salamander-like amphibian, who uses the bubbles from his tank filter to have fun!

In the video by TikTok user @madadillo, an adorable axolotl can be seen gracefully gliding through the water with the help of the bubbles emanating from the tank's filter. Set to the song I'm Like a Bird by Nelly Furtado, the charming creature looks gleeful and happy as he slowly ascends to the top.

"I love axolotls. They all look like there's not a single thought behind their eyes," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Another said, "no thoughts, no brain, just merp."

Oh, to be an axolotl!

Check it out:

