Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2023: Adorable axolotl takes flight on TikTok!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable axolotl, a small salamander-like amphibian, who uses the bubbles from his tank filter to have fun!
In the video by TikTok user @madadillo, an adorable axolotl can be seen gracefully gliding through the water with the help of the bubbles emanating from the tank's filter. Set to the song I'm Like a Bird by Nelly Furtado, the charming creature looks gleeful and happy as he slowly ascends to the top.
"I love axolotls. They all look like there's not a single thought behind their eyes," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Another said, "no thoughts, no brain, just merp."
Oh, to be an axolotl!
