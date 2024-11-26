Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2024: Girl unexpectedly freaks out when she sees massive size of pig!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok gagged and screamed at the top of her lungs after seeing a pig that was bigger than she was expecting!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Grace Anna walks into a laundry room expecting a miniature teacup pig.

But instead, she comes across a large barn animal when she walks in!

"IT WAS THE SCREAM OF PURE TERROR FOR ME," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who was in shock after stumbling across a pig much bigger than she anticipated!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who was in shock after stumbling across a pig much bigger than she anticipated!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fufulover_101
Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2024: Birthday boy in happiness-fueled shock during clown visit! Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2024: Birthday boy in happiness-fueled shock during clown visit!
Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2024: "Stressed" ant caught carrying cigarette on back Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2024: "Stressed" ant caught carrying cigarette on back
Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2024: Cat warms his "salad tong legs" with dishwasher steam Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2024: Cat warms his "salad tong legs" with dishwasher steam
Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2024: Woman with dementia finds joy in duet with grandkids! Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2024: Woman with dementia finds joy in duet with grandkids!
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2024: Toddler hilariously struggles with heavy gallon of milk! Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2024: Toddler hilariously struggles with heavy gallon of milk!
Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2024: Toddler's magical reaction to Christmas wonderland shop goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2024: Toddler's magical reaction to Christmas wonderland shop goes viral!
Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2024: Toddler can't stop laughing when mom rests her head on his lap! Viral Video of the Day for November 18, 2024: Toddler can't stop laughing when mom rests her head on his lap!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fufulover_101

More on Viral Video of the Day: