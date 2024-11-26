Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2024: Girl unexpectedly freaks out when she sees massive size of pig!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok gagged and screamed at the top of her lungs after seeing a pig that was bigger than she was expecting!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Grace Anna walks into a laundry room expecting a miniature teacup pig.
But instead, she comes across a large barn animal when she walks in!
"IT WAS THE SCREAM OF PURE TERROR FOR ME," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fufulover_101