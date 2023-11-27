Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2023: Die-hard Swiftie creates Taylor Swift-themed winter wonderland!
A Swiftie has taken her love for Taylor Swift to the next level in today's Viral Video of the Day by creating an incredible display of Christmas decorations inspired by the pop icon's many eras!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, TikToker @kmgh098 gives a full look into the incredibly detailed and epic showcase.
The decorations include a projected display of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour poster, a life-size cutout of the 33-year-old singer, a large friendship bracelet wrapped around a tree with the word "hope," and many more!
One viewer commented, "I would drive by at least once a day for the dopamine boost."
Another said, "the cutout of Travis (taylor’s version)." Now that's what we call creativity!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kmgh098