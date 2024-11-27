Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2024: Chubby bunny challenge with grapes goes hilariously wrong!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a guy hilariously spit out a ton of grapes while participating in the "chubby bunny" challenge on TikTok.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man, who substitutes grapes for the traditional marshmallows, is overwhelmed by the challenge.
Unable to keep the bunch in his mouth, he hilariously spits them out in slow motion.
"the way the grapes SHOT out his mouth has me," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sonstarr1