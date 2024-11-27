Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2024: Chubby bunny challenge with grapes goes hilariously wrong!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a guy hilariously spit out a ton of grapes while participating in the "chubby bunny" challenge on TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man, who substitutes grapes for the traditional marshmallows, is overwhelmed by the challenge.

Unable to keep the bunch in his mouth, he hilariously spits them out in slow motion.

"the way the grapes SHOT out his mouth has me," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man on TikTok who hilariously failed while trying to do the chubby bunny challenge with a ton of grapes.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man on TikTok who hilariously failed while trying to do the chubby bunny challenge with a ton of grapes.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sonstarr1
Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2024: Girl freaks out when she sees massive pig! Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2024: Girl freaks out when she sees massive pig!
Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2024: Birthday boy in happiness-fueled shock during clown visit! Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2024: Birthday boy in happiness-fueled shock during clown visit!
Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2024: "Stressed" ant caught carrying cigarette on back Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2024: "Stressed" ant caught carrying cigarette on back
Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2024: Cat warms his "salad tong legs" with dishwasher steam Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2024: Cat warms his "salad tong legs" with dishwasher steam
Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2024: Woman with dementia finds joy in duet with grandkids! Viral Video of the Day for November 22, 2024: Woman with dementia finds joy in duet with grandkids!
Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2024: Toddler hilariously struggles with heavy gallon of milk! Viral Video of the Day for November 21, 2024: Toddler hilariously struggles with heavy gallon of milk!
Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot Viral Video of the Day for November 20, 2024: English bulldog flaunts his tiny "emotional support" pot
Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2024: Toddler's magical reaction to Christmas wonderland shop goes viral! Viral Video of the Day for November 19, 2024: Toddler's magical reaction to Christmas wonderland shop goes viral!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sonstarr1

More on Viral Video of the Day: