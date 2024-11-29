Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2024: Woman gets head stuck in animatronic dinosaur at pumpkin patch!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman took her family to a pumpkin patch, not knowing her hilarious shenanigans would get her into a funky situation!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Sheila Cash jokes with her son and walks over to the dinosaur, bravely putting her head in his open mouth.
But the animatronic creature actually moves, and the jaw slowly closes a bit on her head, freaking her out!
"the chances of attacks from an extinct animal are low but never zero," one viewer joked.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mrscash0