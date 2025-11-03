Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2025: Toddler has epic meltdown over shredded cheese

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one TikTok toddler's love for shredded cheese turns into a full-blown emotional saga that's cracking up the internet.

In the clip, the little boy sits at the kitchen counter, happily digging into a bag of shredded cheese like it's the best snack on earth.

But when his mom takes it away for just a moment, his world comes crashing down, and he instantly bursts into tears.

"HOW DARE YOU TAKE HIS CHEESE," one viewer joked.

Check it out: