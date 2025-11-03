Viral Video of the Day for November 3, 2025: Toddler has epic meltdown over shredded cheese

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one TikTok toddler's love for shredded cheese turns into a full-blown emotional saga that's cracking up the internet.

In the clip, the little boy sits at the kitchen counter, happily digging into a bag of shredded cheese like it's the best snack on earth.

But when his mom takes it away for just a moment, his world comes crashing down, and he instantly bursts into tears.

"HOW DARE YOU TAKE HIS CHEESE," one viewer joked.

This toddler's love for shredded cheese is both hilarious and deeply relatable!
This toddler's love for shredded cheese is both hilarious and deeply relatable!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@verityroseblake
