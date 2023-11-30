Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2023: Man's "singing" turns out to be hilarious snoring episode!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one guy hysterically walked into his friend's room thinking he was singing , only to find out he definitely wasn't!

The clip, taken by TikTok user @tylerdcre8or, shows a man opening the door to his friend's room after hearing what he thought was a late-night karaoke sesh.

But when he walked in, he found out his friend was not singing, but snoring!

Garnering a massive 31.5 million views and over 6 million likes, viewers couldn't deal with the hilarity that ensued.

"Sounds like one of those dental drills at first," one viewer commented.

Another hilariously joked, "Sounds like a drone flying by."

Check it out: