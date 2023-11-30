Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2023: Man's "singing" turns out to be hilarious snoring episode!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one guy hysterically walked into his friend's room thinking he was singing, only to find out he definitely wasn't!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip, taken by TikTok user @tylerdcre8or, shows a man opening the door to his friend's room after hearing what he thought was a late-night karaoke sesh.

But when he walked in, he found out his friend was not singing, but snoring!

Garnering a massive 31.5 million views and over 6 million likes, viewers couldn't deal with the hilarity that ensued.

"Sounds like one of those dental drills at first," one viewer commented.

Another hilariously joked, "Sounds like a drone flying by."

Check it out:

