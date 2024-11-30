Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2024: Baby's groovy dance moves steal the show!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby boy hilariously grooves to the beat of a song with the help of his supportive mom!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Madison Joely holds Krew's arms and hilariously moves them to the beat of the song.

"i completely understand his vibe," one viewer wrote.

Another joked, "Stop he looks so chill."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little baby who got some help dancing from his mama!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little baby who got some help dancing from his mama!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madisonjoelyy
