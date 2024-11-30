Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2024: Baby's groovy dance moves steal the show!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby boy hilariously grooves to the beat of a song with the help of his supportive mom!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Madison Joely holds Krew's arms and hilariously moves them to the beat of the song.
"i completely understand his vibe," one viewer wrote.
Another joked, "Stop he looks so chill."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madisonjoelyy