Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2023: Little girl politely interrupts pianist to play River Flows in You

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who was brave enough to approach a public pianist and ask to join in with her violin!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip by @vantoan___, the little girl is seen walking up to the pianist and asking if he knows the song River Flows in You.

He says yes, and she asks if she can play along with him on her violin, which he immediately agrees to.

They begin to play together and end up performing a breathtaking rendition of the song, which the crowd is captivated by. Many even started to take out their phones to record the free show!

One viewer commented, "River Flows in You is so great. That child has talent for sure!! we need more talented souls!"

Check out this talent:

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the beautiful moment when a girl meets a random pianist and asks to join in with her violin.  © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/@vantoan___
