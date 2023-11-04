Viral Video of the Day for November 4, 2023: Little girl politely interrupts pianist to play River Flows in You

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who was brave enough to approach a public pianist and ask to join in with her violin!

In the clip by @vantoan___, the little girl is seen walking up to the pianist and asking if he knows the song River Flows in You.

He says yes, and she asks if she can play along with him on her violin, which he immediately agrees to.

They begin to play together and end up performing a breathtaking rendition of the song, which the crowd is captivated by. Many even started to take out their phones to record the free show!

One viewer commented, "River Flows in You is so great. That child has talent for sure!! we need more talented souls!"

Check out this talent: